10:05 29.03.2019

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has applied certain sanctions against FC Shakhtar Donetsk for fans' behavior at UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Shakhtar Donetsk and Eintracht Frankfurt, played in Kharkiv on February.

The CEDB has ordered the partial closure of the FC Shakhtar Donetsk stadium during the next UEFA competition match in which the Ukrainian club would play as the host. In particular, FC Shakhtar Donetsk shall close sector 13 of the North Stand for the racist behavior of its supporters, the official website of the UEFA said.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk is to implement the following directive in the next UEFA competition match which the club shall play as the host club: to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame," with the UEFA logo on it. The banner shall be covering the entire sector 13.

In addition, FC Shakhtar Donetsk has been fined at EUR 10,000 for setting off fireworks.

