BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has apologized for spreading false information about reported payments by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to arrange a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The BBC has apologized for spreading a lie about Ukraine's president and therefore will pay him compensation according to the court decision," Poroshenko's press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko said on Facebook on Thursday.

"We are waiting for the apology from [Ukraine's] 1+1 [Media Group]," he added.

Poroshenko in 2018 filed a lawsuit against the BBC following its report that he paid for his first meeting with Trump. The lawsuit states that the BBC refused to publish a refutation or apology, and this story remains available on the BBC website.