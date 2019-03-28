Facts

12:50 28.03.2019

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

2 min read
NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported that the cancelation of the criminal liability for illegal enrichment after the decision of the Constitutional Court, has resulted in full or partial closure of 63 cases, under which the NABU investigated into facts of illegal enrichment for the total amount of over UAH 500 million.

"Due to the decision of the Constitutional Court, 26 criminal proceedings were completely closed and 37 [were closed] in relation to Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The total amount of fortunes, the origin of which was investigated by NABU detectives in these cases, was about UAH 500 million. Most often it was about incomes and property of people's deputies, prosecutors, officials of central authorities and judges," the NABU press service said in a press release on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Earlier the NABU said that the decriminalization of illegal enrichment resulting from the Constitutional Court ruling gives public officials free rein to commit abuses and corruption crimes.

The bureau described the Constitutional Court ruling as politically motivated and going against Ukraine's obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption that it has ratified and its agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, the bureau said on February 27.

As reported, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine issued a ruling in the case on a constitutional motion filed by 59 Members of Parliament of Ukraine regarding the compliance (constitutionality) of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment) with the Constitution of Ukraine. By this ruling, the Court recognized that Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code does not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine, i.e. it is unconstitutional.

Tags: #enrichment #constitutional_court #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:44 28.03.2019
SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

16:35 22.03.2019
NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

13:29 22.03.2019
NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

18:04 19.03.2019
Constitutional Court decision on illegal enrichment could affect international perception of Ukraine – Klimkin

Constitutional Court decision on illegal enrichment could affect international perception of Ukraine – Klimkin

12:28 13.03.2019
Ukraine's Constitutional Court refuses to consider legality of Rada decision to support autocephaly tomos

Ukraine's Constitutional Court refuses to consider legality of Rada decision to support autocephaly tomos

10:01 11.03.2019
New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

17:29 09.03.2019
NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

15:02 07.03.2019
NABU conducts around 20 searches involving suspects in 'defense sector' corruption case, incl. residences of Oleh, Ihor Hladkovsky – Sytnyk

NABU conducts around 20 searches involving suspects in 'defense sector' corruption case, incl. residences of Oleh, Ihor Hladkovsky – Sytnyk

15:54 05.03.2019
NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

NABU registers another criminal case against Ukrspecexport leaders after analyzing 3rd part of film on corruption in defense industry

17:48 04.03.2019
NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

NABU detains incumbent, former directors of Spetstechnoexport on suspicion of embezzling $2.2 mln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

LATEST

Russia refuses to discuss in Minsk release of Ukrainian political prisoners according to '25 for 25' formula – Gerashchenko

SBI investigating criminal proceedings involving more than 30 MPs – SBI head

SBI to publish report on probe into law-enforcers' cover-up in 'defense industry' corruption

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

BBC apologizes for spreading false information about Poroshenko

Zelensky maintains lead in presidential race at 20.6%, Poroshenko, Tymoshenko battling for second place – Rating poll

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

More than 30 high-ranking NDI representatives from nine countries to monitor Ukraine's presidential elections

ICRC sends over 300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Giving up Minsk process, Normandy format will let Putin avoid fulfilling commitments – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD