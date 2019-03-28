NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported that the cancelation of the criminal liability for illegal enrichment after the decision of the Constitutional Court, has resulted in full or partial closure of 63 cases, under which the NABU investigated into facts of illegal enrichment for the total amount of over UAH 500 million.

"Due to the decision of the Constitutional Court, 26 criminal proceedings were completely closed and 37 [were closed] in relation to Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The total amount of fortunes, the origin of which was investigated by NABU detectives in these cases, was about UAH 500 million. Most often it was about incomes and property of people's deputies, prosecutors, officials of central authorities and judges," the NABU press service said in a press release on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Earlier the NABU said that the decriminalization of illegal enrichment resulting from the Constitutional Court ruling gives public officials free rein to commit abuses and corruption crimes.

The bureau described the Constitutional Court ruling as politically motivated and going against Ukraine's obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption that it has ratified and its agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union, the bureau said on February 27.

As reported, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine issued a ruling in the case on a constitutional motion filed by 59 Members of Parliament of Ukraine regarding the compliance (constitutionality) of Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illicit enrichment) with the Constitution of Ukraine. By this ruling, the Court recognized that Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code does not comply with the Constitution of Ukraine, i.e. it is unconstitutional.