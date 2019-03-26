1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

Ukraine's 1+1 Media Group has responded to the statement by member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliament faction head) Artur Herasymov about incumbent President Petro Poroshenko's intention to file suit against TV Channel 1+1. The group said all facts from journalist investigations are based on evidence and it would prove this in legal proceedings.

"1+1 Media Group declares the every fact that has been reported in investigations is based on evidence and witnesses (…) The group is ready to defend its reporting in court using the language of facts and evidence," the group said in a press release.

The group said the reaction of Poroshenko during the peak of the presidential election campaign shows "the weak and groundless position of acting authorities," and is pressure on independent media and freedom of speech, something that is impermissible from the incumbent president.

"Lawyers and advisors of the president should know that the path between intent and an actual suit demands time and real counter-arguments," the statement said.

TV Channel 1+1 attempted to receive comment from the presidential administration about reported facts, but no response was given to numerous attempts seeking clarification.

As reported, Herasymov earlier said Poroshenko intended to sue TV Channel 1+1 for circulating lies and disinformation.

"Petro Poroshenko decided to sue TV Channel 1+1 for systematic lies on a large scale, for spreading large amounts of disinformation that damage the honor and dignity of the presidential candidate and president," Herasymov said in a statement.

Poroshenko's presidential campaign headquarters urged Ukrainians to treat news and other information products of the media group with great caution, since there appears "more and more political orders from the owner."

"In recent months, the information policy of one of the Ukrainian television channels has undergone significant changes ... We are talking about Channel 1+1. The owner of this media did not measure up to the tests of the fourth estate… He turned the channel into an instrument of dirty political technology and black PR against one of the presidential candidates, namely Petro Poroshenko. Ihor Kolomoisky rudely trampled on the basic principles of free journalism and freedom of speech," Herasymov said in the statement.