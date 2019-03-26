Facts

13:42 26.03.2019

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

2 min read
1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

Ukraine's 1+1 Media Group has responded to the statement by member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliament faction head) Artur Herasymov about incumbent President Petro Poroshenko's intention to file suit against TV Channel 1+1. The group said all facts from journalist investigations are based on evidence and it would prove this in legal proceedings.

"1+1 Media Group declares the every fact that has been reported in investigations is based on evidence and witnesses (…) The group is ready to defend its reporting in court using the language of facts and evidence," the group said in a press release.

The group said the reaction of Poroshenko during the peak of the presidential election campaign shows "the weak and groundless position of acting authorities," and is pressure on independent media and freedom of speech, something that is impermissible from the incumbent president.

"Lawyers and advisors of the president should know that the path between intent and an actual suit demands time and real counter-arguments," the statement said.

TV Channel 1+1 attempted to receive comment from the presidential administration about reported facts, but no response was given to numerous attempts seeking clarification.

As reported, Herasymov earlier said Poroshenko intended to sue TV Channel 1+1 for circulating lies and disinformation.

"Petro Poroshenko decided to sue TV Channel 1+1 for systematic lies on a large scale, for spreading large amounts of disinformation that damage the honor and dignity of the presidential candidate and president," Herasymov said in a statement.

Poroshenko's presidential campaign headquarters urged Ukrainians to treat news and other information products of the media group with great caution, since there appears "more and more political orders from the owner."

"In recent months, the information policy of one of the Ukrainian television channels has undergone significant changes ... We are talking about Channel 1+1. The owner of this media did not measure up to the tests of the fourth estate… He turned the channel into an instrument of dirty political technology and black PR against one of the presidential candidates, namely Petro Poroshenko. Ihor Kolomoisky rudely trampled on the basic principles of free journalism and freedom of speech," Herasymov said in the statement.

Tags: #poroshenko #court #ukraine #1_1_media
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 26.03.2019
Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

17:50 26.03.2019
NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

17:49 26.03.2019
Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

16:20 26.03.2019
Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

16:06 26.03.2019
EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

13:12 26.03.2019
EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

12:39 26.03.2019
Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

12:11 26.03.2019
Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

11:00 26.03.2019
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

10:39 26.03.2019
Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

LATEST

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas on Monday – Joint Forces Operation

Ukraine's border guard service denies U.S. special forces arrival

Ex-managers of Ukrspeсexport, embezzling $24 mln in 2012-2014, notified of new suspicion

National Police take election commissions under round the clock guard

Kyiv urges Moscow to swap prisoners '25 for 25'

Marchuk: ORLO says it doesn't open Zolote checkpoint because its territory wasn't cleared of mines for three years from their side

There are 75 Ukrainian women with children in difficult conditions in Syria asking to help return them to Ukraine – Chubarov

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD