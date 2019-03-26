Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Some 219 members of the National Guard of Ukraine have died in hostilities in Donbas, 812 have been wounded in action and 14 members are missing, director of the communications department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Artem Shevchenko has said.

The National Guard of Ukraine marks its fifth anniversary.

Shevchenko said on Facebook that 34,495 guardsmen had taken part in the Donbas war, 1,364 had been given state awards, in particular 188 posthumously. There are three Heroes of Ukraine (posthumously): Major General Serhiy Kulchytsky, Lieutenant Bohdan Zavada, soldier Yevhen Telnov.

Currently, the National Guard of Ukraine has 45,000 members (the law provides for an increase, if necessary, to 60,000 people), he said.