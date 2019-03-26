Facts

10:26 26.03.2019

European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

1 min read
European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has denied any investigation in relation to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, as previously announced by the presidential candidate, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

"OLAF confirms that it does not conduct investigations related to the Ukrainian president. If any information of interest to the investigation is received, OLAF will evaluate it in the context of our usual procedures," the press service of OLAF told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels.

At the same time, British-based Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which was also referred to by Tymoshenko, responded to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency with one phrase.

"We can neither confirm nor deny any interest in this issue," the official representative of the organization said.

As reported, on March 23 Yulia Tymoshenko stated that the Cyprus court, the SFO and OLAF launched investigations against Poroshenko and his entourage.

Tags: #europe #poroshenko #ukraine #olaf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:10 26.03.2019
Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

17:50 26.03.2019
NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

NBU Council recommends cutting share of govt bonds in portfolios of state-owned banks, expand profile activities

17:49 26.03.2019
Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

Number of Instagram users in Ukraine grows by 50.7% in 2018 – PlusOne

16:20 26.03.2019
Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

Poroshenko talks over phone with Nazarbayev

16:06 26.03.2019
EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

EBRD could provide Ukrenergo with EUR 149 mln loan for modernization of substations

13:42 26.03.2019
1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

13:12 26.03.2019
EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

12:39 26.03.2019
Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

12:11 26.03.2019
Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

11:00 26.03.2019
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kharkiv from Aug 2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko, Tymoshenko, Zelensky and Taruta have largest election funds - CHESNO movement

1+1 Media Group ready to defend its position in court using facts, evidence if Poroshenko files suit

EU offers Rada committee expert assistance for preparing bills on illegal enrichment – ambassador

Poroshenko again says Russia attempting to disrupt presidential elections in Ukraine

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

LATEST

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas on Monday – Joint Forces Operation

Ukraine's border guard service denies U.S. special forces arrival

Ex-managers of Ukrspeсexport, embezzling $24 mln in 2012-2014, notified of new suspicion

National Police take election commissions under round the clock guard

Kyiv urges Moscow to swap prisoners '25 for 25'

Marchuk: ORLO says it doesn't open Zolote checkpoint because its territory wasn't cleared of mines for three years from their side

There are 75 Ukrainian women with children in difficult conditions in Syria asking to help return them to Ukraine – Chubarov

Poroshenko on Medvedchuk-Boiko visit to Moscow: They discussing unification against Ukraine

Poroshenko says he is ready to accept any choice of Ukrainian people

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD