European Anti-Fraud Office: Poroshenko not under investigation

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has denied any investigation in relation to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, as previously announced by the presidential candidate, Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

"OLAF confirms that it does not conduct investigations related to the Ukrainian president. If any information of interest to the investigation is received, OLAF will evaluate it in the context of our usual procedures," the press service of OLAF told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels.

At the same time, British-based Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which was also referred to by Tymoshenko, responded to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency with one phrase.

"We can neither confirm nor deny any interest in this issue," the official representative of the organization said.

As reported, on March 23 Yulia Tymoshenko stated that the Cyprus court, the SFO and OLAF launched investigations against Poroshenko and his entourage.