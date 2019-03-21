Facts

15:53 21.03.2019

Police register about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters since start of presidential election campaign

KYIV. March 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The National Police of Ukraine have registered 3,500 reports and statements related to the electoral process, including about 500 reports on likely bribery of voters, since the beginning of the presidential election campaign.

Some 189 criminal proceedings were initiated on the above facts, the police's press service said on Thursday.

The largest number of offenses was registered in the city of Kyiv and the following regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Kyiv regions. In particular, 1,900 facts are connected with illegal campaigning, 490 are related to buying off voters, and 269 to hooliganism.

Some 594 protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up, and 661 facts are being checked under the Law of Ukraine on Appeals of Citizens.

The police said that 25 people had been informed about suspicion of committing criminal offenses related to the electoral process.

