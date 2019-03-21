ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

A humanitarian convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying humanitarian aid is on its way to the territory of the Donetsk region uncontrolled by Kyiv, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said on Thursday.

Nine trucks carrying ICRC humanitarian aid have passed the Novotroitske checkpoint, the report said.

According to Ukrainian border guards, the humanitarian convoy is carrying food, office supplies, construction materials and equipment weighing a total of 140 tonnes.