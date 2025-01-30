Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian issues in Ukraine with European institutions

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross discussed humanitarian issues in Ukraine during a meeting with European officials in Brussels.

"The European Commission hosted the fifth high-level meeting on humanitarian issues related to Ukraine. The event brought together more than 100 representatives of diplomatic missions, European institutions and government agencies to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," the organization said on Facebook Thursday.

Among the invited representatives of Ukrainian civil society were four organizations, one of which was the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"In his speech, Ukrainian Red Cross Director General Maksym Dotsenko emphasized that traditional humanitarian funding remains critical to responding to emergencies. At the same time, the involvement of the private sector in the provision of humanitarian assistance can be an important factor in long-term financing and sustainable development," the Ukrainian Red Cross said.

According to the statement, social responsibility of business can become a new milestone in strengthening the interaction between humanitarian initiatives and local communities, and financial participation of the private sector will allow to go beyond the immediate response and contribute to the restoration of human capital and the development of sustainable communities.