Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:55 14.03.2025

Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

2 min read
Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

Sweden will provide the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) with its fourth support package since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, amounting to SEK 100 million, to be directed towards helping the population affected by the war, the press service of the URCS reported.

“The Government of Sweden has decided to allocate 100 million Swedish krona to support the humanitarian efforts of the Ukrainian Red Cross. These funds will assist the war-affected population. This marks the fourth aid package for the Ukrainian Red Cross since the start of the full-scale invasion,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Government of Sweden for this contribution at an incredibly difficult time for Ukraine. We have already helped around 13 million people, but the hostilities continue, and people continue to suffer. Even if the war were to end tomorrow, the humanitarian needs would remain enormous, as thousands of homes have been destroyed, along with hospitals, schools, and kindergartens. Moreover, millions of people in frontline areas face the daily challenge of surviving under fire. Additionally, we must be ready to support refugees who will return home," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Thanks to Sweden's financial support and the backing of the Swedish Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Ukrainian Red Cross will be able to provide more extensive assistance to the affected population, including those in frontline areas.

Ulrika Modéer, Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross, who is currently visiting Ukraine, emphasized the importance of building local capacity: “The Ukrainian Red Cross is a community of nearly 10,000 dedicated volunteers who have been providing both emergency and long-term assistance across the country for the past three years. Civil society is what makes it possible to reach everyone in need.”

Tags: #assistance #icrc #sweden #dotsenko #urcs

MORE ABOUT

19:27 13.03.2025
Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross reps discuss further cooperation

17:55 13.03.2025
Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

Sweden transfers 18 more artillery systems, five artillery radars to Ukraine

15:26 13.03.2025
Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

19:57 12.03.2025
Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

20:27 11.03.2025
USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

15:09 11.03.2025
Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

19:10 10.03.2025
Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

11:30 10.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

Ukrainian Red Cross Society distributes over 21,000 food kits in Kherson during Feb

14:38 07.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

14:20 07.03.2025
Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

Over 26,000 people receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross in 2024

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

LATEST

EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

White House reports it is not Trump who spoke to Putin, but Witkoff

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

AD