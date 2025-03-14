Sweden donates SEK 100 mln to Ukrainian Red Cross

Sweden will provide the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) with its fourth support package since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, amounting to SEK 100 million, to be directed towards helping the population affected by the war, the press service of the URCS reported.

“The Government of Sweden has decided to allocate 100 million Swedish krona to support the humanitarian efforts of the Ukrainian Red Cross. These funds will assist the war-affected population. This marks the fourth aid package for the Ukrainian Red Cross since the start of the full-scale invasion,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Government of Sweden for this contribution at an incredibly difficult time for Ukraine. We have already helped around 13 million people, but the hostilities continue, and people continue to suffer. Even if the war were to end tomorrow, the humanitarian needs would remain enormous, as thousands of homes have been destroyed, along with hospitals, schools, and kindergartens. Moreover, millions of people in frontline areas face the daily challenge of surviving under fire. Additionally, we must be ready to support refugees who will return home," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

Thanks to Sweden's financial support and the backing of the Swedish Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Ukrainian Red Cross will be able to provide more extensive assistance to the affected population, including those in frontline areas.

Ulrika Modéer, Secretary General of the Swedish Red Cross, who is currently visiting Ukraine, emphasized the importance of building local capacity: “The Ukrainian Red Cross is a community of nearly 10,000 dedicated volunteers who have been providing both emergency and long-term assistance across the country for the past three years. Civil society is what makes it possible to reach everyone in need.”