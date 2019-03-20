Poroshenko enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities, individuals involved in Russian aggression in relation to Crimea and Donbas

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko by his decree No. 82/2019 enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated March 19, 2019 on the application, abolition and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), in particular against the heads of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

According to the NSDC press service, on the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, sanctions have now been imposed on 294 legal entities and 848 individuals.

The sanctions list includes individuals and companies who were involved in building a transport bridge across the Kerch Strait, the Kerch Strait incident with Ukrainian navy boats, organizing elections in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and Crimea, individuals who travelled to and from Crimea in violation of Ukrainian laws, distributed "printed matter of anti-Ukrainian content" and "have unlawfully received and are using a museum collection owned by Ukraine."

"The NSDC of Ukraine also introduced restrictive measures against certain individuals and legal entities already sanctioned by the European Union, the United States and Canada," the statement said.

Also, sanctions were extended against four banks with a "capital of the aggressor state."

"At the same time, in view of the purpose of sanctions having been achieved, at the request of the Security Service of Ukraine, restrictive measures have been lifted against eight legal entities, most of which have ceased business operations. Also, at the initiative of the Security Service technical corrections have been made to the identification data of one individual and two legal entities," the NSDC said.