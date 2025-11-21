Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 21.11.2025

USA at UN: new sanctions against Russia possible

1 min read
The United States is ready to impose new economic sanctions on Russia if Moscow continues to ignore calls to end the war in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Walz said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We may impose additional economic sanctions. If Russia continues to ignore calls for a ceasefire, we will continue to make weapons available for self-defense," he said.

The US representative stressed that hostilities have continued for the fourth winter in a row, causing new civilian casualties and violations of third-party airspace, which could widen the conflict.

Walz stressed that diplomacy is the only path to a lasting and credible peace, and the US is working on this at the highest level.

"The US president is personally working to end this war. We are offering generous conditions for Russia, including easing sanctions. We call on Russia to stop these strikes and to negotiate directly with Ukraine for a peaceful settlement," he said.

