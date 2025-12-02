Ukraine's State Customs Service introduces specialized software to identify sanctioned vessels

Ukraine's State Customs Service (SCS) has developed and launched specialized software called "Sanctioned Vessels" to quickly identify vessels under sanctions and prevent them from entering the country.

According to an announcement posted on the SCS Telegram channel, the software was introduced after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 860/2025 on November 25, 2025, which for the first time imposes sanctions directly on vessels belonging to the aggressor state for a period of 10 years.

The agency said that previously, restrictive measures were applied only to individuals and legal entities. As of today, 56 vessels have already been added to the sanctions list.

"If such a vessel enters a port, customs records its status and denies customs clearance, making unloading or loading operations impossible," the SCS explained.

The agency stressed that in the context of Russia's full-scale military aggression, this issue is gaining special significance, and this mechanism remains a key instrument of international pressure on the aggressor state and its affiliated entities.