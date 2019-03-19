Facts

15:55 19.03.2019

Klimkin: 'Minsk' is not dead, but in a coma because of Russia

2 min read
Klimkin: 'Minsk' is not dead, but in a coma because of Russia

 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said the Minsk agreements on resolving the situation in the east of Ukraine are in a "coma," which only Russia can end.

"'Minsk' is actually not dead, but it is in a coma. Only the Kremlin can pull it out of a coma, since [Russia] induced this very coma. It did so absolutely consciously. In order to bring Minsk out of this state, Russia must take the decision to leave Donbas," Klimkin told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to him, Moscow uses the occupied Ukrainian territories only as a means for bargaining.

"Russia presently does not want to take this decision [to withdraw from Donbas]. Of course, this is connected with the elections, but even more so with the usual haggling Russia is trying to conduct with the Euro-Atlantic community," Klimkin said.

The minister said the EU agenda is filled with important domestic issues, such as Brexit or elections to the European Parliament, but that Ukraine is managing to save space for countering the Russian threat.

"Some of my European counterparts still say that if we cannot solve the Donbas issue now, then it is necessary to freeze it for a while. I have a simple analogy for them – you have a wound and it hurts. You can numb the wound, but at the same time it must be treated, and not just 'frozen.' Otherwise, it can't be healed," Klimkin said.

Tags: #minsk_agreements #klimkin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 19.03.2019
Constitutional Court decision on illegal enrichment could affect international perception of Ukraine – Klimkin

Constitutional Court decision on illegal enrichment could affect international perception of Ukraine – Klimkin

11:57 18.03.2019
Klimkin stands for introduction of dual citizenship for Ukrainian Diaspora

Klimkin stands for introduction of dual citizenship for Ukrainian Diaspora

14:09 09.03.2019
No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

14:41 05.03.2019
Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

Klimkin: Effective unbundling of Naftogaz important for Ukraine's strong position in tripartite gas talks

19:04 01.03.2019
Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

Black Sea will become a 'Bermuda Triangle' for Russia – Klimkin

11:16 18.02.2019
Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

10:20 18.02.2019
Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

16:51 14.02.2019
Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

Klimkin about Russian election observers in Ukraine: Martians have better chances

11:04 13.02.2019
Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

12:02 09.02.2019
Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Maximum number of international observers to monitor Ukrainian elections excluding Russians — Klimkin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nazarbayev steps down as Kazakh president

SBU blocks activities of organizers of Forex Trend Limited

Poroshenko: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroys five enemy weapons with Stugna-P anti-tank system in 2019

U.S. Mission to OSCE: There will be no peace in Donbas until Russia ends ongoing violations in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier KIA, three reports of enemy shelling in Donbas over last 24 hours – JFO

LATEST

Ukrainian military down enemy's drone near Avdyivka

Law enforcement agencies of ARC declare 28 members of 'Self-defense of Crimea' wanted

Nazarbayev steps down as Kazakh president

SBU blocks activities of organizers of Forex Trend Limited

Poroshenko: 10th Mountain Assault Brigade destroys five enemy weapons with Stugna-P anti-tank system in 2019

Zelensky, Tymoshenko, Poroshenko lead among presidential candidates – Rating poll

U.S. Mission to OSCE: There will be no peace in Donbas until Russia ends ongoing violations in Ukraine

One Ukrainian soldier KIA, three reports of enemy shelling in Donbas over last 24 hours – JFO

Poroshenko vows to resolve Crimea issue if he wins presidential election

Poroshenko: No one other than state will have monopoly on use of armed forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD