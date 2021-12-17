Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to fulfill the Minsk agreements, but the Russian Federation should start with the agreements of the 2019 Normandy format summit on security, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"We are not abandoning the Minsk agreements. We are ready to move through the implementation of these provisions, but everything starts with security. And Russia must start from now, in order to fulfill at least the agreements of the Paris summit 2019," Kuleba said on the air of the talk show Right to Power (Pravo na Vladu) on 1+1 TV channel on Thursday night.

According to him, the checkpoints of entry and exit are open on the Ukrainian side, and closed on the opposite side.

In addition, the exchange of hostages is frozen, the restoration of the ceasefire is not taking place. "Ukraine has done all this and is ready to move forward. Russia must start at least small - with security," Kuleba stressed.

At the same time, he noted that no one is currently exerting any pressure on Ukraine.