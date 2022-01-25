Facts

Recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' to be step of Russia to withdraw from Minsk agreements - Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the Russian Federation will demonstrate the rejection of the Minsk agreements in the event that the State Duma recognizes the so-called "DPR" and "LPR" as independent states.

"I think it will be an obvious step for Russia to withdraw from the Minsk agreements, a demonstration that they are essentially abandoning the Minsk agreements, which, although not an act of international legal nature, are political and diplomatic agreements that have even been agreed by the UN Security Council... So, we need to look for other models of cooperation to overcome this situation. But I personally have a feeling that they do not dare to do that," Reznikov told reporters on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

At the same time, he called the initiative for the possible recognition of "L/DNR" a provocation, about which there is no need to get "nervous". "The Russian Federation has started a hybrid war against us: information attacks are also its constituent elements. But such initiatives of the Russian Communists are also provocations designed to make us nervous. We will not get nervous about this," the Defense Minister said.

"It is not the first day we hear calls to recognize illegal terrorist groups that are in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions... it's an old song, an old narrative. By the way, as well as the fact that there are allegedly no Russians. And let me remind you: 2,000 of staff officers of the Russian Armed Forces are present on a regular basis in the ORDLO, who are in command and control of the first and second army corps, formed of mercenaries and other scum," Reznikov said.

