Facts

11:37 16.03.2019

U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

1 min read
U.S. will never recognize control of Kremlin over Crimea – Embassy in Ukraine

The United States supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will never recognize the annexation of Crimea.

"Five years ago, Russia organized an illegitimate referendum on the annexation of Crimea. The United States does not and will not recognize the Kremlin's control of Crimea," the Twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine says.

"We expressed clear and unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity during the visit of the USS Donald Cook to Odesa," it says.

Tags: #usa #crimea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:49 16.03.2019
Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

12:04 16.03.2019
Poroshenko thanks U.S. and Canada for introduction of 'Azov' package of sanctions

Poroshenko thanks U.S. and Canada for introduction of 'Azov' package of sanctions

11:36 14.03.2019
Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

Russian investigators believe Whelan spied for U.S. special services – lawyer

10:26 13.03.2019
U.S. House of Reps approves law prohibiting Washington from recognizing Crimea as Russian

U.S. House of Reps approves law prohibiting Washington from recognizing Crimea as Russian

10:04 13.03.2019
U.S. draft defense budget involves $250 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security and defense – Embassy

U.S. draft defense budget involves $250 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security and defense – Embassy

17:28 11.03.2019
Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

Ukraine's Cabinet preparing sanctions against foreign observers of Russian presidential election in Crimea

17:05 11.03.2019
U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

U.S. Jabil to launch second electronics manufacturing site in Zakarpattia region

15:41 11.03.2019
Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

Russian-registered Crimean museums are 'improper plaintiffs' in 'Scythian gold' case – Ukrainian officials

14:13 08.03.2019
Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

11:04 08.03.2019
U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

AD

HOT NEWS

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

Turkey still does not recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia, continues to support Crimean Tatars on peninsula – Foreign Ministry

JFO forces reliably control contact line in Donbas – Nayev

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

LATEST

Russian aggression comparable to drug addiction, depriving it of right to veto in UN Security Council still relevant – deputy FM

Taruta announces support for Tymoshenko at presidential elections

Poroshenko signs decree on dismissing head of Poltava Regional State Administration Holovko

JFO forces reliably control contact line in Donbas – Nayev

Interior ministry not expecting widespread bomb scares at polling places on election day on March 31

Russia proposes 24 candidates for ODIHR monitors of Ukrainian election

About 47,000 soldiers to vote at Ukraine's presidential elections at special voting stations in JFO zone – CEC

EU again demands Russia free Ukrainian POW sailors

Poroshenko: EU's 'Azov' sanctions package to be expanded, strengthened if Russia continues to attack Ukrainian ships, obstruct freedom of navigation

Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD