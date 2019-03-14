Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Almost 170,000 citizens of Ukraine joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a contract from 2014 to 2018, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko has said.

"Over 40,000 citizens voluntarily expressed the wish during the mobilization to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In the period from 2014 to 2018, almost 170,000 people voluntarily signed contracts with the Armed Forces," Muzhenko on Facebook on Thursday.

He also congratulated Ukrainians on Volunteer Fighter Day. "People who are always ready to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression are the most important guarantee for the protection of its independence," he said.