Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:00 14.07.2025

Enemy most active in Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

Russian occupiers continue to attack the positions of the Defense Forces; as of 16:00, 88 combat clashes have been recorded, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy is most active in Lymany, Pokrovsk and Novo-Pavlivsk directions," the message posted on the Telegram channel states.

Thus, in Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 26 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of the populated areas of Novo-Ekonomichnee, Myrne, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Zvereve, Udachne, Novo-Pavlivka, Oleksiyivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Novo-Pavlivka, Myrnohrad.

Holding back the enemy onslaught, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 attacks by enemy units, with two more clashes still ongoing.

In Novo-Pavlivsk direction, the invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 12 times. As of 16:00, nine attacks have been repelled. The fighting continues.

In Lymany direction, Ukrainian units repelled 10 attacks, and four more attacks are still ongoing.

Today, the enemy carried out 10 offensive actions in Pivnichne-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, and three combat clashes are currently ongoing. Three combat clashes took place in Pivdenno-Slobozhanske direction.

The enemy attacked five times in Kupyansk direction, six times in Siversk direction. Four enemy assaults took place in Kramatorsk direction.

In Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out three assault actions on the positions of our defenders, two combat clashes are ongoing. In Orikhiv direction, the invader units attacked the Ukrainian positions once, in Prydniprosk direction they repelled four assault actions of the occupiers.

In other directions, no significant changes have been noted at the present time.

