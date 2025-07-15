Invaders lose 1,230 people, 122 pieces of special equipment in a day - General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces eliminated 1,230 occupiers, three tanks, six armored vehicles, 52 artillery systems, 245 UAVs, as well as 122 units of cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 15.07.25, approximately, amounted to: personnel - about 1036290 (+1230) people, tanks - 11022 (+3), armored combat vehicles - 22993 (+6), artillery systems - 30346 (+52), MLRS - 1440 (+2), air defense systems - 1194 (+0), aircraft - 421 (+0), helicopters - 340 (+0), operational-tactical level UAVs - 45880 (+245), cruise missiles - 3491 (+0), ships / boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), automotive equipment and tanker trucks - 55147 (+122), special equipment - 3932 (+0)", the General Staff said.