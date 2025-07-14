Ukrainian Armed Forces units will do everything to transfer war to Russian territory – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, which he reported on the official Telegram channel on Sunday.

“Together with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, we discussed the situation in key defense directions – particularly Pokrovsk direction, as well as Novopavlivka direction, Zaporizhia region, Kharkiv region, and the border areas in Sumy region,” Zelenskyy said, noting that “the Russian army has fallen far short of its command’s expectations for this summer.”

“Our units will continue to destroy the occupiers and do everything possible to bring the war onto Russian territory. We are preparing our new long-range strikes,” Zelenskyy said.

Separately, the meeting discussed preparations for General Kellogg's visit to Ukraine and work with partners on the supply of weapons and the scaling up of joint production of necessary defense equipment.

“Currently, around 40 percent of the weapons used for our defense are produced in Ukraine. Our objective is to significantly increase this figure – and, accordingly, our country’s defense self-sufficiency. In this context, the necessary changes will be implemented, including regulatory, financial, and personnel-related measures,” Zelenskyy stressed.