11:27 09.03.2019

Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with no casualties reported, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 8, Russia's hybrid military forces once mounted fire on the positions of the JFO from small arms in the area of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Pivden (North), near Krymske," the JFO headquarters (HQ) said on the Facebook social network on Saturday morning.

Armaments prohibited by the Minsk agreements were not applied.

"Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has not shelled our positions," JFO HQ said.

The JFO reliably control the enemy on the line of contact, while respecting the conditions of the ceasefire.

