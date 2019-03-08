Facts

13:20 08.03.2019

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

3
Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 18 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with five Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On March 7, the Russian occupation forces violated the cease-fire regime 18 times, using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements 14 times. The enemy fired at the positions of our troops from artillery systems of 152 mm and mortars of 120 and 82 mm, and launched 119 shells. As a result of hostilities, five Ukrainian defenders received injuries," the JFO staff said on Facebook on Friday morning.

According to the intelligence report, four invaders were killed and another 13 were wounded, while an enemy infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed.

It noted that no attacks on Ukrainian forces were seen on March 8.

Tags: #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
