Facts

11:04 08.03.2019

U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

1 min read
U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

The State Department of the United States of America on Thursday, during the ceremony of awarding women with the International Women of Courage Award, honored the memory of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said.

"Today our colleagues in Washington honored the memory of Kateryna Handziuk at an International Women of Courage ceremony. Katya set a powerful example by standing up against corruption and working to improve the lives of children displaced by war," it said on Twitter.

Tags: #usa #handziuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:13 08.03.2019
Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

11:33 06.03.2019
Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

Our rescuers among the first in the world to use advanced helicopters –Emergency service head

17:30 28.02.2019
Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

Ukrainian RPC Radiy, U.S. Curtiss-Wright Corporation become strategic partners – Poroshenko

12:55 25.02.2019
Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

13:14 22.02.2019
Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

Corruption remains pressing problem holding Ukrainian people back from achieving economic and political progress – U.S. Embassy

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

16:36 15.02.2019
Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

10:48 15.02.2019
Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

09:51 13.02.2019
Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

14:21 11.02.2019
Manher himself ordered, partially organized Handziuk's murder

Manher himself ordered, partially organized Handziuk's murder

AD

HOT NEWS

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

TCG security subgroup agrees on introduction of ceasefire regime in Donbas from March 8 – Marchuk

Poroshenko instructs NSDC to submit proposals for future law on transparency of state defense order

Process of implementing intl. anti-corruption standards becomes irreversible in Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD