U.S. Dept. of State honors memory of Kateryna Handziuk – Embassy

The State Department of the United States of America on Thursday, during the ceremony of awarding women with the International Women of Courage Award, honored the memory of Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, the press service of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said.

"Today our colleagues in Washington honored the memory of Kateryna Handziuk at an International Women of Courage ceremony. Katya set a powerful example by standing up against corruption and working to improve the lives of children displaced by war," it said on Twitter.