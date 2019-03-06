Facts

16:11 06.03.2019

Ukrainian Ombudsperson hands over lists of Ukrainian detainees to Russia "for unconditional release"

1 min read
Liudmyla Denisova, the Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights, has said she handed the lists of Ukrainian detainees to the Russian side "for unconditional release."

"Unlike the case with the Russian Federation, Ukraine knows all the names and protects each of its citizens. We have given lists of Ukrainians to Russia for unconditional release and their return home," Denisova said on Facebook on Wednesday.

She also expressed outrage at the words of her Russian counterpart, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova about the alleged persecution by Ukraine of residents of Russian-occupied Crimea which she said during a meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

"She must either confirm or deny this. I expect Tatyana Moskalkova to send a list with the names of those people against whom, according to her, the authorities of Ukraine have literally been 'hunting,'" Denisova said.

Tags: #denisova #ombudsperson
Interfax-Ukraine
