Facts

17:40 20.03.2022

Abduction of local authorities continues in Russian-occupied territories - Denisova

2 min read
Abductions of representatives of local authorities and activists, as well as attempts of intimidation, continue in the territories seized by Russian troops, Liudmyla Denisova, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reports.

"Currently, Ivan Samoydiuk, the first deputy mayor of Energodar, Zaporizhia region, has been kidnapped. Armed Russian soldiers detained him at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city and took him away in an unknown direction," Denisova wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the invaders began physical, psychological pressure on the inhabitants of Energodar, active in their public activities. They continue to look for those Energodar residents whose principled position they see as a threat. According to preliminary information, over the past two days, the Russians detained at least 12 local patriots, who were intimidated, taken out of the city, tortured and humiliated.

Several dozen demonstrators were detained in Berdiansk during a peaceful pro-Ukrainian rally. Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

In Mariupol, when leaving the city, the invaders force men to undress and check for patriotic tattoos.

"Kidnapping, illegal detention, humiliating and cruel treatment of the population of the occupied territories are the violation of Articles 3 and 34 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. I appeal to international partners to increase sanctions pressure by all possible means and isolation of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation for the release of Ukrainian hostages and the withdrawal of troops from all over the territory of our state," Denisova urged.

