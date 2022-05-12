Facts

14:40 12.05.2022

Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Ukrainians who have not been "filtered" in filtration camps near Mariupol are being taken to the premises of the former correctional colony No. 52 in the village of Olenivka, Donetsk region, or to the Izolyatsia prison in Donetsk, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova said.

"Ukrainians are kept in inhuman conditions. With the planned limit of the colony of 850 people, today at least 3,000 people are kept there, mainly from Mariupol and the Mariupol district. The minimum term of detention there is 36 days. Captured Ukrainians are tortured, given one bottle water for dozens of people, they are fed not every day and taken to the toilet once a day. In addition, the prisoners do not have the opportunity to lie down, because the room is overcrowded," she wrote on Facebook.

According to the Ombudsman, some prisoners are released after 36 days, after being forced to sign some papers. There are also reports of mass disappearances of people after interrogations.

Denisova said that the invaders of the Russian Federation violate the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular Article 34 of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population in Time of War of 1949, according to which the unjustified detention of civilian hostages is strictly prohibited.

"I appeal to the UN Commission to investigate human rights violations during Russia's military Invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine by the occupying state," she said.

Tags: #denisova #mariupol
