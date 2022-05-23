Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

KYIV. May 23 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova told about the mass war crimes of the Russian occupiers on sexual grounds in the village of Oleksandrivka, Bilozersky district of Kherson region.

"Oleksandrivka has now turned into Bucha... There, for some reason, they rape young children. Three-year-old boy died, raped by orcs… When a six-month-old girl is raped with a teaspoon, or a nine-month-old girl is raped with a candle, or a one-year-old boy who was raped by five orcs died. Or two–year-old twins - they also died," Denisova said at the discussion "Protection of human rights during the war" at Russia War Crimes House in Davos during the World Economic Forum on Monday.

According to her, all these crimes were committed in April during the occupation of the village by the Russian Federation.

Denisova drew attention to the fact that if in Bucha [Kyiv region] the objects of war crimes on sexual grounds were women, teenage girls, then in Oleksandrivka – small children.

"The tactics is the same in the Russian Federation – systematically, everywhere, with cruelty to use rape and other forms of sexual violence, but the objects have changed," the Ombudswoman noted.

"We are horrified to think what will happen when Mariupol is liberated, when other cities of tKherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions are liberated," Denisova said.