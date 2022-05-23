Facts

16:54 23.05.2022

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

The Russian Federation forcibly removed almost one and a half million Ukrainian citizens to its territory, of which more than 240,000 children, said Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"Some 1.4 million, of which more than 240,000 are children, were forcibly taken out, deported by the Russian Federation to its territory," Denisova said at the discussion "Protection of human rights during the war" at Russia War Crimes House in Davos during the World Economic Forum on Monday.

She told about the existence of convincing evidence that Russia was preparing forced deportation in advance and expected to take out more than two million Ukrainian citizens.

"I have directives that were given by the top leadership [of the Russian Federation] to the relevant authorities to create temporary accommodation facilities for our citizens. And we know where they are placed, how many of them are placed and in what conditions they are placed," Denisova said.

The Ombudswoman also stated the need to resolve the issue of the return of Ukrainian citizens forcibly deported by the Russian Federation at the interstate level.

