16:11 20.03.2022

Occupied, besieged settlements turning into concentration camps due to Russian military refusing to allow humanitarian supplies – ombudsperson

Liudmyla Denisova, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, announces a serious humanitarian catastrophe in Manhush and Melekyne, to which residents of Mariupol, Chernihiv and Kherson region have fled.

In her message on the Telegram channel on Sunday, Denisova indicated that the Russian army "turns occupied and surrounded settlements into concentration camps where the civilian population is starving."

So, according to her, the inhabitants of Mariupol, who fled from the bombing of Russian invaders in Manhush and Melekyne, are dying of hunger.

"The occupiers do not allow humanitarian supplies with food, medicines, essentials," the ombudsperson said.

Also, as Denisova emphasized, Chernihiv suffers from a humanitarian catastrophe, where there is no electricity, no heat, no water. He recalled that during the week there have been fruitless negotiations with the occupying forces regarding the evacuation and the humanitarian corridor.

"The occupiers did not allow 14 trucks with humanitarian aid to enter Kherson region. Russian militants forced 14 trucks with humanitarian aid to return halfway," she added.

In addition, according to her, humanitarian cargo cannot reach the settlements of Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions where hostilities are taking place.

"Depriving the civilian population of food and medicine is nothing but torture and a direct violation of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights," the ombudswoman added.

