Facts

18:02 22.02.2019

Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU


An indictment against Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan, who is charged with illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate information, has been submitted to Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court for consideration, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has reported.

According to the press service of the NABU, the investigators found out that in 2015, when serving as deputy minister of infrastructure of Ukraine, the official acquired assets whose legality of receipt was not supported by evidence and the cost of which far exceeds his legal income.

"The matter concerns a new BMW X5 vehicle (2015 year of production) and cash in the amount of $90,000 and EUR25,000. The total value of such assets at that time was UAH 4.23 million," the report states.

In addition, NABU investigators established the fact that the minister of infrastructure included false information in the declaration. Thus, in the electronic declaration for 2015, the value of owned or used assets that were not declared by the official, as well as expenses was at least UAH 3.034 million, and in 2016 over UAH 8.024 million.

