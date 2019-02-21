One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

A Member of Parliament (MP) of Ukraine is the organizer and leader of the so-called "election pyramid," which has operated in different regions of Ukraine, Deputy Chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Viktor Kononenko has said.

"The created organization has its own hierarchy and distribution of responsibilities and consists of the head (he is the organizer and main coordinator nationwide), who is an MP; three coordinators responsible for various parts of our state; regional coordinators who are subordinate to them – they are basically responsible for two regions," Kononenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the parliamentarian coordinated and financed this electoral pyramid, but his name is not disclosed.

At the same time, as an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine, MP from the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction Valeriy Dubil coordinated and financed that electoral pyramid. In each region, the organization had its own representative, including Ruslan Bohdan, a member of the Batkivschyna Party.