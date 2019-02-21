Facts

14:56 21.02.2019

One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

1 min read
One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

A Member of Parliament (MP) of Ukraine is the organizer and leader of the so-called "election pyramid," which has operated in different regions of Ukraine, Deputy Chief of Ukraine's SBU Security Service Viktor Kononenko has said.

"The created organization has its own hierarchy and distribution of responsibilities and consists of the head (he is the organizer and main coordinator nationwide), who is an MP; three coordinators responsible for various parts of our state; regional coordinators who are subordinate to them – they are basically responsible for two regions," Kononenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the parliamentarian coordinated and financed this electoral pyramid, but his name is not disclosed.

At the same time, as an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine, MP from the Batkivschyna parliamentary faction Valeriy Dubil coordinated and financed that electoral pyramid. In each region, the organization had its own representative, including Ruslan Bohdan, a member of the Batkivschyna Party.

Tags: #kononenko #parliament #ukraine #sbu #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:49 21.02.2019
Facebook to tighten policy of placing election ads in Ukraine in mid-March

Facebook to tighten policy of placing election ads in Ukraine in mid-March

09:54 21.02.2019
Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

09:48 21.02.2019
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

18:25 20.02.2019
Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

14:50 20.02.2019
Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

Tusk awarded title of Honoris Causa Doctor of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv

14:45 20.02.2019
U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

12:51 20.02.2019
Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

Zelensky leads presidential race - Razumkov Center poll

11:53 20.02.2019
Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

11:21 20.02.2019
Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

Heavenly Hundred families criticize delays in Maidan murder investigations, don't rule out suing Ukraine at ECHR

11:03 20.02.2019
IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

IFC provides EUR 12.5 mln for transport development in Mariupol

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko at UNGA: Ukrainians urge Guterres to put pressure on Moscow for release of Ukrainian sailors

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine, further escalation to full-scale war looming – Poroshenko at UNGA

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

LATEST

Belarus plans to improve relations with NATO, further pursue strategic military cooperation with Russia – Defense Ministry

Nord Stream 2 will diversify gas supplies to EU together with transit via Ukraine - Altmaier

INTERPOL issues red notice against businessman Hranovsky under request of Israel

Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

CEC already registers almost 350 international observers for presidential elections in Ukraine

Poroshenko suggests sending UN technical assessment mission to Donbas to prepare for introduction of peacekeepers

Poroshenko accuses Russia of changing military balance in Black Sea region

Danyliuk, Abromavicius discuss importance of cooperation with IMF, issue of PrivatBank with Zelensky

More than quarter of Donbas industrial potential illegally moved to Russia - Poroshenko at UNGA

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD