16:36 21.04.2025

SBU detains five pro-Russian agitators, incl party fellow of former MP Muraev

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained five pro-Russian Internet agitators who publicly supported the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and justified the war crimes of the occupiers.

Among those detained is 58-year-old former functionary of the banned Nashi party, former MP Yevhen Murayev.

"According to the case materials, this defendant administered one of the groups that popularized the party on Facebook. There, he regularly spread fakes about the Defense Forces and the situation at the front, and also praised Putin," the Telegram channel said in a message on Monday.

As noted, the total audience of the enemy Internet resource was 27,000 users.

Another defendant is an employee of one of the factories in Kyiv region, who popularized the occupiers during communication with colleagues.

In addition, the SBU also detained an enemy agitator in the capital. The offender registered on the banned social network Vkontakte, where she supported the Russian occupation groups.

In the Carpathian region, a resident of the village of Bohorodchany was exposed, who in Odnoklassniki glorified the occupiers and justified the temporary occupation of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

Another defendant is a driver for a local trading company who, during work trips with colleagues, began provocative conversations justifying the Kremlin’s crimes.

Forensic linguistic examinations initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of information-subversive activities of the criminals.

SBU investigators informed them of suspicion under Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acquittal, recognition of the lawfulness, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

The perpetrators are being kept in custody. They face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

