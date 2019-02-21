Russia-occupied Donbas recognized as most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines – Poroshenko

Russia-occupied Donbas is recognized as the most dangerous area for civilians because of land mines, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"This area, according to the UN, has already become the most mine-contaminated stretches of land in the world," he said during UN General Assembly debates in New York City on Wednesday, February 20.

Civilians continue to face serious risks to their safety due to the saturation of land mines and other explosive ordnances in the occupied Donbas, he said.

According to him, to overcome humanitarian consequences of the Russian military aggression, UN agencies have mobilized more than $460 million over the last five year.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided by our international partners to millions of people in need," he said.