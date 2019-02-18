Facts

16:01 18.02.2019

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

1 min read
EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council has approved the "Azov" package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, deputy head of the Ukrainian President's administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev has said.

"Our participation in the [Munich Security] conference has coincided with the fact that the EU was preparing for the meeting of the EU Council of Ministers, which took place today, and I would like to say that finally the EU after a certain pause has made an important decision regarding the package sanctions, the so-called "Azov" [package]," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said that the EU had reached political agreements to impose so-called "Azov" sanctions against Russia for an attack on three Ukrainian boats in the Kerch Strait area, followed by their seizure and capture of the crews. The technical process of the approval of the decision will take several days.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #sanctions
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

13:11 18.02.2019
Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

10:20 18.02.2019
Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

11:04 07.02.2019
Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

18:09 06.02.2019
Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

17:50 31.01.2019
Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

Volker likes idea of placing observers in Azov Sea region at Ukraine's invitation

18:20 28.01.2019
Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

10:55 28.01.2019
Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

18:06 25.01.2019
EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

17:43 24.01.2019
Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

13:47 24.01.2019
PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

PACE calls on Russia to release POW Ukrainian seamen, ensure free passage through Kerch Strait

AD

HOT NEWS

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

LATEST

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

Odesa hosts conference on preparation of Sea Breeze 2019 drills

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD