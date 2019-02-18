EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union's Foreign Affairs Council has approved the "Azov" package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, deputy head of the Ukrainian President's administration Kostiantyn Yeliseyev has said.

"Our participation in the [Munich Security] conference has coincided with the fact that the EU was preparing for the meeting of the EU Council of Ministers, which took place today, and I would like to say that finally the EU after a certain pause has made an important decision regarding the package sanctions, the so-called "Azov" [package]," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said that the EU had reached political agreements to impose so-called "Azov" sanctions against Russia for an attack on three Ukrainian boats in the Kerch Strait area, followed by their seizure and capture of the crews. The technical process of the approval of the decision will take several days.