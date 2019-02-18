Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland has announced holding of a conference devoted to the reforms in Ukraine for July 5, 2019.

Last year there was a conference devoted to reforms in Denmark backed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Anders Samuelsen. The same conference will take place in Toronto, Canada on July 5, where the newly elected president will be present, Freeland said at the Ukrainian Lunch organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 16, inviting everyone to visit the future conference.

Freeland said that it would be a great opportunity for everyone to really push the new president on the way of reforms.

As reported, on February 14, 2019, Minister of National Defense of Canada Harjit Singh Sajjan invited Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak to take part in an international conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Toronto

The Munich Ukrainian Lunch was established in 2017 at the occasion of the Munich Security Conference to promote Ukraine on the global security agenda and underline Ukraine’s importance for Europe's security and the international order.