Facts

10:29 18.02.2019

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

1 min read
Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland has announced holding of a conference devoted to the reforms in Ukraine for July 5, 2019.

Last year there was a conference devoted to reforms in Denmark backed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark Anders Samuelsen. The same conference will take place in Toronto, Canada on July 5, where the newly elected president will be present, Freeland said at the Ukrainian Lunch organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 16, inviting everyone to visit the future conference.

Freeland said that it would be a great opportunity for everyone to really push the new president on the way of reforms.

As reported, on February 14, 2019, Minister of National Defense of Canada Harjit Singh Sajjan invited Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak to take part in an international conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Toronto

The Munich Ukrainian Lunch was established in 2017 at the occasion of the Munich Security Conference to promote Ukraine on the global security agenda and underline Ukraine’s importance for Europe's security and the international order.

Tags: #freeland #canada
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

13:12 18.02.2019
Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

15:06 25.01.2019
TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

09:51 08.01.2019
Canada hails receiving of tomos by OCU and becoming Autocephalous Church — Canada's FM

Canada hails receiving of tomos by OCU and becoming Autocephalous Church — Canada's FM

09:54 12.09.2018
Klimkin in Canada discusses economic cooperation, assistance in fight against Russian aggression

Klimkin in Canada discusses economic cooperation, assistance in fight against Russian aggression

13:51 30.08.2018
Canada visa refusals to Ukrainians exceed 26%

Canada visa refusals to Ukrainians exceed 26%

13:25 30.08.2018
Ukraine to extend mission of military instructors from Canada

Ukraine to extend mission of military instructors from Canada

12:46 30.08.2018
Aggravation of relations between Canada and U.S. is threat to Ukraine - Ambassador Shevchenko

Aggravation of relations between Canada and U.S. is threat to Ukraine - Ambassador Shevchenko

09:43 30.08.2018
Ukraine will open another consulate in Canada on Sept 7

Ukraine will open another consulate in Canada on Sept 7

09:45 28.08.2018
Freeland cancels visit to Ukraine

Freeland cancels visit to Ukraine

12:39 27.08.2018
Canadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine on Aug 27 through Aug 29

Canadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine on Aug 27 through Aug 29

AD

HOT NEWS

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

LATEST

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD