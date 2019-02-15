UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

In the past seven days of the election campaign of presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko UAH 70 million has been spent from the banking account of Poroshenko's election fund, Ruslan Kniazevych, member of Poroshenko's election HQ, has said.

"In these past seven days of the election campaign, almost UAH 70 million has been paid out of the election fund's banking account, an average of UAH 10 million daily," Kniazevych told a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

He said that since Poroshenko was registered with the CEC as a candidate for president of Ukraine, a banking account for his election fund has been opened, the money has been paid in, and Poroshenko's agent has been registered with the CEC.

Ihor Hryniv who heads Poroshenko's election campaign said Poroshenko has financed his election campaign at his own expense.

"He is the only person who has financed his election campaign from his own accounts," Hryniv said.