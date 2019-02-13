Facts

15:33 13.02.2019

NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

2 min read
NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has summoned fugitive Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Onyshchenko on February 16 to receive an indictment in the criminal case involving embezzlement of funds from gas extraction and sale.

The notice published on Wednesday in the official newspaper Uriadovy Kurier calls on Onyshchenko to appear at 11.00 on February 16, 2018 at NABU's office.

Onyshchenko responded on Facebook on Wednesday, "They can hand over the agenda (according to an international agreement on legal assistance) after the consent of the Rada, through consulates, and not through NABU's press service. Or via Facebook messages from NABU's Director [Artem Syntyk]."

Onyshchenko said NABU is attempting to curry favor with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

"Sytnyk was firmly hooked on the case of selling undeclared real estate in Crimea, so it's not anti-corruption for a long time, but Bankova's [name of the street on which Ukraine's Presidential Administration is located] pawn. He does everything he is told," Onyshchenko said.

As earlier reported, on February 8, 2019, Sytnyk said NABU had completed its investigation against Onyshchenko, who is suspected of embezzling funds for the extraction and sale of natural gas under joint activity agreements with PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

Ukraine's parliament granted consent to bringing the deputy to justice on July 5, 2016, but Onyshchenko fled Ukraine. He was put on the national wanted list on August 8, 2016.

Tags: #onyshchenko #nabu
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

17:55 11.02.2019
NABU completes pretrial probe into regarding international grain trader's involvement in State Food & Grain Corporation case

NABU completes pretrial probe into regarding international grain trader's involvement in State Food & Grain Corporation case

11:07 11.02.2019
NABU investigating some cases related to NBU, Gontareva not yet under suspicion – NABU chief

NABU investigating some cases related to NBU, Gontareva not yet under suspicion – NABU chief

12:02 08.02.2019
Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

Work of Agrarian Fund blocked due to raids by NABU

00:20 31.01.2019
Ex-head of Ukrkosmos suspected of abuse of office in case of public funds embezzlement - NABU

Ex-head of Ukrkosmos suspected of abuse of office in case of public funds embezzlement - NABU

10:57 25.01.2019
Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

15:32 14.01.2019
Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to investigate possible corruption offense by prosecutor general

12:46 10.01.2019
NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

NABU announces 153 notices of suspicion in Dec

19:01 02.01.2019
Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Ukrainian citizen complains to NABU about president, but court directs Bureau to investigate Prosecutor General Lutsenko

12:49 06.12.2018
NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

NABU detains ex-external advisor to SSAU head in 2009-2010 suspected of causing $8 mln loss to SOE Ukrkosmos under Lybid project

14:43 30.11.2018
Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

Ex-head of fiscal service Prodan declines to testify, SAPO files petition to arrest him with bail option

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

LATEST

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD