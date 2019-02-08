Facts

16:01 08.02.2019

A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

3 min read
A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered a total of 44 candidates to run for president of Ukraine in the elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.

The full list of contenders is as follows:

Gennadiy Balashov — entrepreneur, leader of the party 5.10.

Roman Bezsmertny — politician and diplomat, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Olha Bohomolets — MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada's health care committee.

Inna Bohoslovska —former MP, leader of the public organization Viche Ukrayiny.

Yuriy Boiko — MP, candidate nominated by the Opposition Platform — For Life party.

Viktor Bondar — MP, leader of the Vidrodzhennia party.

Oleksandr Vashchenko — self-nominated candidate, represents the public organization Vlada Narodu.

Oleksandr Vilkul — MP, Opposition Bloc — Peace and Development Parties.

Mykola Haber — leader of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine.

Dmytro Hnap — a journalist nominated by the Power of the People party.

Anatoliy Hrytsenko — leader of the Civil Position party, former Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Danyliuk — head of the public organization Center for Defense Reforms.

Yuriy Derevyanko — MP, member of the board of the Volia party.

Dmytro Dobrodomov — MP, leader of the People's Control party.

Vasyl Zhuravliov — leader of the Stability party

Volodymyr Zelensky — art director of Kvartal 95 Studio, Servant of the People party.

Serhiy Kaplin — MP, leader of the Social Democratic Party.

Yuriy Karmazin — former MP, self-nominated candidate.

Illia Kyva — leader of the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

Arkadiy Kornatsky — MP (Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction), self-nominee.

Ruslan Koshulynsky — candidate nominated by the Freedom party.

Viktor Kryvenko — MP, leader of the People’s Movement of Ukraine.

Serhiy Kryvonos — first deputy chief of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Soldiers of the ATO party.

Vitaliy Kupriy — MP, self-nominated candidate.

Yuliya Lytvynenko — journalist and TV host, self-nominated candidate.

Oleh Liashko — MP, leader of the Radical Party.

Oleksandr Moroz — former chairman (speaker) of the Verkhovna Rada, candidate nominated by the Socialist Party of Oleksandr Moroz.

Yevhen Murayev — MP, leader of the Nashi (Ours) party.

Valentyn Nalyvaichenko — former chief of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine, leader of the Spravedlyvist party.

Roman Nasirov — former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, self-nominated candidate.

Andriy Novak — economist, the Patriot Party.

Serhiy Nosenko — self-nominee.

Volodymyr Petrov — self-nominee.

Petro Poroshenko — incumbent President of Ukraine, self-nominee.

Ruslan Ryhovanov — self-nominee.

Andriy Sadovy — mayor of Lviv, leader of the Samopomich party.

Vitaliy Skotsyk — self-nominee.

Ihor Smeshko — former chief of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine, self-nominee.

Oleksandr Solovyov — leader of the Rozumna Syla party.

Serhiy Taruta — MP, leader of the Osnova party.

Yuliya Tymoshenko — MP, leader of the Batkivschyna party.

Yuriy Tymoshenko — people's deputy, self-nominee.

Ihor Shevchenko — former Minister of Ecology of Ukraine, self-nominee.

Oleksandr Shevchenko — MP, the Ukrainian Association of Patriots — Ukrop party.

Until March 7, inclusive, candidates may submit an application to the CEC to refuse to run for president.

March 8 is the last day when the CEC is supposed to make decisions on such possible applications.

Tags: #cec #elections
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

14:10 08.02.2019
Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

09:36 08.02.2019
Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

Tymoshenko, Hrytsenko, Sadovy, Bondar, Shevchenko sign memo on fight against election fraud

09:19 08.02.2019
Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

Kyiv's refusal to accredit Russian observers for elections contravenes Ukraine's OSCE commitments - ODIHR head

14:19 07.02.2019
Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

Rada bans Russian nationals from monitoring elections in Ukraine

16:34 06.02.2019
List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

List of election observers from OSCE/ODIHR EOM still under approval at Ukrainian FM, two Russians on the list

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

12:12 05.02.2019
Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

09:36 05.02.2019
Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

14:37 04.02.2019
Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

15:39 02.02.2019
Head of Football Federation of Mariupol Zhuravliov, economist Novak want to be presidential candidates

Head of Football Federation of Mariupol Zhuravliov, economist Novak want to be presidential candidates

AD

HOT NEWS

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

NACP launches Corrupt Officials Register

LATEST

Ukrainian FM to facilitate work of OSCE/ODIHR EOM during presidential elections

Iryna Gerashchenko: Ukraine will continue to 'squeeze out' Russians from all missions until occupation of Crimea, Donbas ends

Poroshenko approves borders of temporarily occupied areas in Donbas - decree

Tymoshenko rejects idea of Donbas' autonomy

Poroshenko polls Twitter users about Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukrainian embassy demands AFP shouldn't use incorrect images of Crimea occupied by Russia on maps

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

Ukraine, Montenegro, Albania, Norway support decision of Council of European Union on extension of sanctions against Russian Federation — Mogherini

Training exercises in Sea of Azov conducted by Coast Guard, Naval Forces, artillery, aviation

ECHR postpones indefinitely planned hearing of Ukraine vs. Russia case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD