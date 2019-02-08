A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered a total of 44 candidates to run for president of Ukraine in the elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.

The full list of contenders is as follows:

Gennadiy Balashov — entrepreneur, leader of the party 5.10.

Roman Bezsmertny — politician and diplomat, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Olha Bohomolets — MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada's health care committee.

Inna Bohoslovska —former MP, leader of the public organization Viche Ukrayiny.

Yuriy Boiko — MP, candidate nominated by the Opposition Platform — For Life party.

Viktor Bondar — MP, leader of the Vidrodzhennia party.

Oleksandr Vashchenko — self-nominated candidate, represents the public organization Vlada Narodu.

Oleksandr Vilkul — MP, Opposition Bloc — Peace and Development Parties.

Mykola Haber — leader of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine.

Dmytro Hnap — a journalist nominated by the Power of the People party.

Anatoliy Hrytsenko — leader of the Civil Position party, former Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Danyliuk — head of the public organization Center for Defense Reforms.

Yuriy Derevyanko — MP, member of the board of the Volia party.

Dmytro Dobrodomov — MP, leader of the People's Control party.

Vasyl Zhuravliov — leader of the Stability party

Volodymyr Zelensky — art director of Kvartal 95 Studio, Servant of the People party.

Serhiy Kaplin — MP, leader of the Social Democratic Party.

Yuriy Karmazin — former MP, self-nominated candidate.

Illia Kyva — leader of the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

Arkadiy Kornatsky — MP (Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction), self-nominee.

Ruslan Koshulynsky — candidate nominated by the Freedom party.

Viktor Kryvenko — MP, leader of the People’s Movement of Ukraine.

Serhiy Kryvonos — first deputy chief of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Soldiers of the ATO party.

Vitaliy Kupriy — MP, self-nominated candidate.

Yuliya Lytvynenko — journalist and TV host, self-nominated candidate.

Oleh Liashko — MP, leader of the Radical Party.

Oleksandr Moroz — former chairman (speaker) of the Verkhovna Rada, candidate nominated by the Socialist Party of Oleksandr Moroz.

Yevhen Murayev — MP, leader of the Nashi (Ours) party.

Valentyn Nalyvaichenko — former chief of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine, leader of the Spravedlyvist party.

Roman Nasirov — former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, self-nominated candidate.

Andriy Novak — economist, the Patriot Party.

Serhiy Nosenko — self-nominee.

Volodymyr Petrov — self-nominee.

Petro Poroshenko — incumbent President of Ukraine, self-nominee.

Ruslan Ryhovanov — self-nominee.

Andriy Sadovy — mayor of Lviv, leader of the Samopomich party.

Vitaliy Skotsyk — self-nominee.

Ihor Smeshko — former chief of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine, self-nominee.

Oleksandr Solovyov — leader of the Rozumna Syla party.

Serhiy Taruta — MP, leader of the Osnova party.

Yuliya Tymoshenko — MP, leader of the Batkivschyna party.

Yuriy Tymoshenko — people's deputy, self-nominee.

Ihor Shevchenko — former Minister of Ecology of Ukraine, self-nominee.

Oleksandr Shevchenko — MP, the Ukrainian Association of Patriots — Ukrop party.

Until March 7, inclusive, candidates may submit an application to the CEC to refuse to run for president.

March 8 is the last day when the CEC is supposed to make decisions on such possible applications.