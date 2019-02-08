A total of 44 presidential candidates registered in Ukraine
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered a total of 44 candidates to run for president of Ukraine in the elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.
The full list of contenders is as follows:
Gennadiy Balashov — entrepreneur, leader of the party 5.10.
Roman Bezsmertny — politician and diplomat, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Olha Bohomolets — MP, head of the Verkhovna Rada's health care committee.
Inna Bohoslovska —former MP, leader of the public organization Viche Ukrayiny.
Yuriy Boiko — MP, candidate nominated by the Opposition Platform — For Life party.
Viktor Bondar — MP, leader of the Vidrodzhennia party.
Oleksandr Vashchenko — self-nominated candidate, represents the public organization Vlada Narodu.
Oleksandr Vilkul — MP, Opposition Bloc — Peace and Development Parties.
Mykola Haber — leader of the Patriotic Party of Ukraine.
Dmytro Hnap — a journalist nominated by the Power of the People party.
Anatoliy Hrytsenko — leader of the Civil Position party, former Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
Oleksandr Danyliuk — head of the public organization Center for Defense Reforms.
Yuriy Derevyanko — MP, member of the board of the Volia party.
Dmytro Dobrodomov — MP, leader of the People's Control party.
Vasyl Zhuravliov — leader of the Stability party
Volodymyr Zelensky — art director of Kvartal 95 Studio, Servant of the People party.
Serhiy Kaplin — MP, leader of the Social Democratic Party.
Yuriy Karmazin — former MP, self-nominated candidate.
Illia Kyva — leader of the Socialist Party of Ukraine.
Arkadiy Kornatsky — MP (Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction), self-nominee.
Ruslan Koshulynsky — candidate nominated by the Freedom party.
Viktor Kryvenko — MP, leader of the People’s Movement of Ukraine.
Serhiy Kryvonos — first deputy chief of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Soldiers of the ATO party.
Vitaliy Kupriy — MP, self-nominated candidate.
Yuliya Lytvynenko — journalist and TV host, self-nominated candidate.
Oleh Liashko — MP, leader of the Radical Party.
Oleksandr Moroz — former chairman (speaker) of the Verkhovna Rada, candidate nominated by the Socialist Party of Oleksandr Moroz.
Yevhen Murayev — MP, leader of the Nashi (Ours) party.
Valentyn Nalyvaichenko — former chief of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine, leader of the Spravedlyvist party.
Roman Nasirov — former head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, self-nominated candidate.
Andriy Novak — economist, the Patriot Party.
Serhiy Nosenko — self-nominee.
Volodymyr Petrov — self-nominee.
Petro Poroshenko — incumbent President of Ukraine, self-nominee.
Ruslan Ryhovanov — self-nominee.
Andriy Sadovy — mayor of Lviv, leader of the Samopomich party.
Vitaliy Skotsyk — self-nominee.
Ihor Smeshko — former chief of the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine, self-nominee.
Oleksandr Solovyov — leader of the Rozumna Syla party.
Serhiy Taruta — MP, leader of the Osnova party.
Yuliya Tymoshenko — MP, leader of the Batkivschyna party.
Yuriy Tymoshenko — people's deputy, self-nominee.
Ihor Shevchenko — former Minister of Ecology of Ukraine, self-nominee.
Oleksandr Shevchenko — MP, the Ukrainian Association of Patriots — Ukrop party.
Until March 7, inclusive, candidates may submit an application to the CEC to refuse to run for president.
March 8 is the last day when the CEC is supposed to make decisions on such possible applications.