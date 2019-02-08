Facts

14:10 08.02.2019

Russians to be excluded from list of observers at Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them

Two Russian citizens will be excluded from the list of long-term observers at the Ukrainian election over Kyiv's refusal to accredit them, Thomas Rymer, the spokesperson for the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR), told Interfax on Friday.

"If, as the Ukrainian authorities have already announced, these two people are not accredited as observers, then there will be 90 long-term observers with the mission," he said, replying to a question whether the OSCE considers replacing these two Russians.

Tags: #elections #russia #observers #osce
