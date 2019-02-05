Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that acting Health Minister of Ukraine Ulana Suprun suspended from the post by court is a citizen of Ukraine, and recalled that he was granted Ukrainian citizenship under his decree.

"I want to emphasize and recall that the issue of citizenship belongs to the exclusive competence of the President of Ukraine. I recently had a meeting with Mrs. Ulana and I emphasize: Mrs. Ulana is a Ukrainian citizen in accordance with the decree signed by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to grant her Ukrainian citizenship. That's final," Poroshenko said at the annual reception of member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine on Tuesday.