The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the eighth convocation has started its 10th session.

Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy declared the 10th session of the parliament open, after which a choir performed the state hymn of Ukraine, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency has reported.

The opening was attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and members of diplomatic corps in Ukraine.