14:37 04.02.2019

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

A group of deputies registered a draft law in the Verkhovna Rada on the impossibility of the participation of Russian observers in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ukraine, First Deputy Chairwoman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Iryna Gerashchenko has reported.

"Together with my colleagues we registered a bill on the impossibility of the participation of observers from the aggressor-country of the Russian Federation in the Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections," wrote Gerashchenko on her Facebook page on Monday.

She also said that at the conciliation board of the leaders of factions and groups she called on deputies to support the position of Ukrainian diplomacy and adopt a bill that would make impossible the presence of Russian observers in international missions at elections in Ukraine.

Bill No. 9524 "On Amendments to Certain Laws on Observing the Electoral Process in Ukraine" was registered in parliament on Monday. Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, presidential representative in parliament Iryna Lutsenko, leader of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction Artur Herasymov, and first deputy chairman of the People's Front faction Andriy Teteruk are among the authors, the website of the Verkhovna Rada said.

The next presidential election in Ukraine will be held on March 31, the parliamentary elections should be held in the fall.

Tags: #elections #gerashchenko #rada
