Ukraine to restore territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth – PM

Ukrainian will restore its territorial integrity, including thanks to economic growth and increase in living standards of people, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said in an interview with Norway's Aftenposten publication.

"Donbas will be Ukrainian again. The only question is when? Of course, we want this to happen as soon as possible and this will happen. Crimea is Ukrainian, we will return it back. It is only a matter of time. The Soviet Union was also very strong, but all empires fall apart sooner or later. Our goal is to create a strong economy and a high standard of living – and eventually the occupied territories will return, because people will want to live in Ukraine," his press service reported, citing him as saying.

The head of government said that today, Ukraine is being revived in conditions of constant aggression and after economic losses caused by the active hostilities of 2014-2015.

"We have implemented deeper reforms than those that have been realized over the past 25 years," the prime minister said.