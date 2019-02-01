At least 2,500 civilians killed in Donbas hostilities, including 242 children, - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

At least 2,500 civilians have died in the hostilities in Donbas and another 10,000 injured, according to the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's environmental security and demining department, Maksym Komisarov.

"According to our information, at least 2,500 civilians have died as a result of the conflict. Some 2,400 of them were adults and, unfortunately, 242 were children," Komisarov said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

Up to 10,000 civilians, including about 2,000 children, have been injured, Komisarov said.

About 30-35% of injuries and deaths were due to mines, shells, and explosives.