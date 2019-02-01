Facts

10:39 01.02.2019

SAPO chief promises legal decision in MP Leshchenko's apartment case

A criminal proceeding investigating into the purchase of an apartment by MP from Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction Serhiy Leshchenko is to be completed, Head of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky has said.

"Repeatedly, prosecutors gave instructions regarding this proceeding. Unfortunately, for some reason, it does not show activity... At first they did not want to see the elements of the crime, when they did not want to register this proceeding, but now somehow we are investigating sluggishly," he said in an interview with ZIK TV channel late on Wednesday.

"After all, I think the investigators will ask if there are such rich women there that they can afford to buy an apartment for her husband."

Kholodnytsky assured that this proceeding is not closed. "It is still far away until its closure, until all the instructions of the prosecutor are executed, until it is established where the funds came from... Let's compare what the person in charge said... And it will be ended. I confirm that the invetigation should be completed, he should not relax," the head of the SAPO said.

