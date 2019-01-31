Volker announces 'Normandy format' meeting in Paris

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said there will be a meeting in Paris of representatives of the Normandy Format – Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia.

"I know that not long ago there was a telephone conversation between France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia within the Normandy format framework. The sides discussed implementation of the Minsk agreements… And this conversation went nowhere," Volker said in an interview with the Kyiv-based Pryamiy TV channel.

"The telephone conversation made no progress. The only result was that a meeting was planned in Paris in several weeks from now. The sides will meet in person and see if there is any progress," Volker said. He did not elaborate about the participants in the upcoming planned meeting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on January 18 confirmed the readiness of Kyiv for talks in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France and Russia).

"We are ready to meet in the Normandy format, but the talks have to be aimed at achieving a result. There must be talks on security in Donbas, on security and freedom of navigation in the Kerch Strait and in the Sea of Azov and, of course, about the release of Ukrainian political prisoners and hostages held by Russia," he said then at a joint press conference appearance in Kyiv with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.