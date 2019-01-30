CEC registers Zelensky, Smeshko, Bohoslovka, thus raising number of presidential contenders in Ukraine to 26

Entertainer Volodymyr Zelensky, former SBU chief Ihor Smeshko, and former MP Inna Bohoslovska have been officially registered as candidates running for president of Ukraine.

A respective decision was made by the CEC at its meeting on Wednesday, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency has reported.

Zelensky was nominated by his party The Servant of the People while Smeshko and Bohoslovska are self-nominees.