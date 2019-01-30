Facts

17:51 30.01.2019

CEC registers Zelensky, Smeshko, Bohoslovka, thus raising number of presidential contenders in Ukraine to 26

1 min read
Entertainer Volodymyr Zelensky, former SBU chief Ihor Smeshko, and former MP Inna Bohoslovska have been officially registered as candidates running for president of Ukraine.

A respective decision was made by the CEC at its meeting on Wednesday, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency has reported.

Zelensky was nominated by his party The Servant of the People while Smeshko and Bohoslovska are self-nominees.

Interfax-Ukraine
