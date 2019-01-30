Poroshenko reaffirms commitment to political, diplomatic way to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Kyiv will continue retaking Ukraine's territory, using political and diplomatic means, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We will continue the policy of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, politically and diplomatically, ensuring unity of the pro-Ukrainian coalition in the world, in the EU, using the sanctions-based tool and the mechanism of a UN international mission throughout the occupied Donbas," Poroshenko said at the forum titled: "From Kruty to Brussels. We are going our own way" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He noted that he is closely following various statements that suggest ways to resolve the conflict.

"I carefully monitor various proposals. Sometimes they go crazy as if we are playing toy soldiers here, not defending the country in a war with the second most powerful army in the world. They suggest writing down Putin's wishes in the notebook and then put this notebook to a referendum. Or they propose to stand before Putin on our knees, or in some other pose. I repeat again. The enemy came to us not for Crimea. The enemy came to us not for Donbas. The enemy came for the whole Ukraine, to return the fugitive to the prison of the peoples, as the Russian Empire was aptly called by French traveler de Custine two hundred years ago," he said.

"Peace is a complete restoration of territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, nothing else. Peace is Moscow's undeniable recognition of our right to walk our own path. We must do everything for Ukraine not to ask Moscow where to go ever again. This is an exclusive right of the Ukrainian people. And this path is called - away from Moscow," Poroshenko said.