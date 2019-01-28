Facts

18:46 28.01.2019

Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

1 min read
Poroshenko signs law on changing subordination of religious organizations

 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has signed into law a bill determining the mechanism of altering the subordination of religious organizations.

The law introducing amendments to some Ukrainian laws on the subordination of religious organizations and the state registration procedure of religious organizations with the status of a legal entity was passed by the Verkhovna Rada on January 17, 2019, the presidential website said on Monday. Relevant bill No. 4128-d was supported by 229 MPs.

According to the law, the state authorities recognize the right of a religious community to change the subordination of religious centers by registering a new edition of the charter or introducing some amendments to the current one. The decision to modify the subordination is made at a general assembly of a religious community. This assembly can be called up by members of this community.

Tags: #law #changes #poroshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Servicemen from 72nd Chornykh Zaporozhtsiv brigade will be trained under NATO standards

Poroshenko, Merkel in Davos discuss cybersecurity for Ukraine's upcoming presidential elections

Investors expect Ukraine to preserve achievements in reforms, continue them – Poroshenko

Poroshenko, Grybauskaite in Davos note need for intl. pressure on Russia in response to aggression in Black Sea

Poroshenko, Guterres discuss release of Ukrainian sailors, deployment of UN peacekeeping mission to Donbas

Establishment of Anticorruption Court of Ukraine to be complete in Feb — Poroshenko

Poroshenko to take part in World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 23-24

Poroshenko congratulates Ukrainians on Unification Day of Ukraine

Ukraine remembers victims of Holocaust — Poroshenko after visit to Yad Vashem memorial

Poroshenko: Donetsk airport defenders laid foundation for our victory

LATEST

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Nord fishing vessel's captain Horbenko goes missing, his lawyer says

Avakov hopes Rada can strengthen election legislation, responsibility for election-related infractions

Ukrainian FM confirms refusal to register Russian election observers

Voting for citizens abroad to be punished by prison term – Avakov at Interior Ministry's panel

Senior EU mission to visit Azov Sea region on 27 Jan – Feb 2

Vakarchuk says he is not going to run for president of Ukraine in 2019

Three Ukrainian sailors wounded in Kerch Strait incident discharged from hospital, transferred to Lefortovo jail

Group of tourists caught by avalanche in Zakarpattia region, one person dies

Reference to Roxelana's Russian origin removed from label near her tomb in Istanbul at Ukraine's request

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD